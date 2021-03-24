Local health departments weighing options on mask requirements

INDIANAPOLIS – Local health officials across Indiana have until April 6 to decide whether to continue requiring masks at the county level or follow the state in allowing the mandate to become an “advisory.”

“I think we’ll follow the governor’s lead,” said Johnson County Health Officer Dr. Craig Moorman. “It’ll be a mask advisory; we will strongly recommend but we won’t try to regulate.”

While Moorman points out that decision is not yet official, he says it’s the current leaning based on recent trends in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates. Ultimately, however, the decision will be based on many factors that go beyond the numbers.

“On the one side, it’s nice to have things standardized statewide,” Moorman said. “But on the other end, all our counties are different, so I’m glad to have some flexibility.”

Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long says county health officials will need to base their mask decisions based on their specific communities and their ability to socially distance.

“I think the more rural a county is, the more likely it is that the county leadership will say let’s just follow on with the state and leave it up to the businesses and local organizations,” Long said.

On that note, in counties that don’t continue to enforce mask requirements, Long says it will be crucial that businesses make their mask and social distancing policies clear for their customers. National chain stores and restaurants are likely to maintain national corporate policies.

“I really think the biggest impact is going to be on the small, local businesses,” Long said. “They have been hurt so badly that they will want to take advantage of the opportunity to make it easier for people to come in.”

“I think the businesses can be more restrictive,” Moorman said. “There will be some people very uncomfortable going to places that aren’t wearing masks.”

Both men agree the next several weeks could lead to confusion for Hoosiers as they cross county lines and visit different communities.

“We’ve had that in the past with Marion verses Johnson County,” Moorman said. “You cross the line and Marion was more restrictive.”

“Really what matters is when you walk in the door of a business or an organization, what they require,” Long said.

Counties will still have the option of imposing new restrictions if case numbers begin to spike again.

“We’ll just have to play it by ear,” Moorman said. “We may have to be more restrictive again. It’s anticipated it might get worse.”

So far, no counties have officially announced whether mask mandates will become advisories or remain required at the county level. Boone, Hancock and Johnson Counties say they are still holding discussions.

Monroe County’s Health Director indicated a mask mandate may remain in place.

“I don’t anticipate Monroe County loosening regulations that early given that cases are increasing,” Monroe County Health Director Penny Caudill said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and make decisions accordingly.”

The Marion County Public Health Department is reserving comment for a briefing scheduled for Thursday with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.