Local food pantries combine resources at Lucas Oil Stadium to feed hungry Hoosiers amid coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Now more than ever, hungry Hoosiers need help from the community. Because of coronavirus, so many don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Starting Wednesday, local food banks are coming together to make a big push and end some of that insecurity.

Lucas Oil Stadium will transform into a food storage and distribution site. Midwest Food Bank, The Salvation Army and Second Helpings are moving in, pooling resources to reach the most people possible.

Volunteers will pack up the food at Lucas Oil Stadium, and, from there, it will go to food pantries and individuals. Also, 40,000 meals a week from FEMA will be distributed.

These groups fill a large need in Indiana, from stocking food pantries, feeding those at homeless shelters and delivering food to seniors. Now, because of coronavirus, those needs are greater. Many who need food help now have never asked for assistance before.

Feeding America shows, in 2017, the most recent year available, 887,070 Hoosiers were food insecure, a household without enough food for every person. In Marion County, that’s 163,410 people. Because of coronavirus, these figures are higher now.

If you’d like to help, or if you need help, links to the organizations are below.

Click here to reach Midwest Food Bank.

Click here to reach the Salvation Army.

Click here to reach Second Helpings.