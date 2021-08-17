Gun crime task force expands beyond Indianapolis to track firearms, criminals over county lines

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) will become a regional task force, federal, state and local officials announced Tuesday.

The new Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF) will allow for a “uniform approach in processing, collecting and analyzing gun evidence throughout central Indiana.”

Once fully implemented, the task force will include law enforcement agencies in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan, Johnson and Shelby counties.

It’s based on the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC).

“We’re proud to build on a successful model here in Indianapolis, taking advantage of interagency partnerships to solve and prevent violent crimes,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “By working with law enforcement from throughout our region, we’re making sure our violence reduction efforts are as responsive as possible.”

The CGIC set out to remove illegal firearms from criminals. Since its inception in January 2019, officers have seized more than 700 firearms and arrested more than 800 people on state on federal charges. In addition, more than 24,547 entries have been added to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

The regional task force will help law enforcement agencies track gun crimes and shooting suspects who travel beyond county lines and throughout the state

The regional expansion was made possible by the Indiana General Assembly led by Rep. Greg Steuerwald, who initially sponsored House Bill 1558. The state budget has appropriated $10 million for operating costs over the next two years.

ICGTF is a partnership between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Fishers Police Department, Carmel Police Department, Avon Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, Indiana State Police, US Attorney and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.