Local doctors encourage parents to get children vaccinated as FDA considers Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. It would expand the emergency use authorization the two-dose vaccine has had since December.

But what kind of impact would this have on herd immunity?

One associate professor at IUPUI says for herd immunity we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated to essentially stop the spread of the coronavirus — and that includes children.

“I think it will be really important, particularly for our parents to feel confident in that vaccine. That it’s been tested in different age groups. It’s been tested in a lot of adults. But still talk to your pediatrician if you have questions about it,” said Katharine Head, associate professor in the department of Communication Studies at IUPUI.

Pfizer is also seeking to get full FDA approval for the age group already able to get the shots.

The medical director of infection prevention at Riley’s Children Hospital Dr. John Christenson says that full approval would make it easier to get the shots for the younger age group.

“The good things that we’ve been very fortunate is having a vaccine that has been shown to be safe and effective has made things easier studies in younger children,” said Dr. Christenson.

Head says one of the hard parts of the pandemic has been the disruption it has had on schools, but the approval of the vaccine for these school-aged children could help.