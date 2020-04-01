Local doctor sets up private drive-thru testing for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As labs and hospitals work on ramping up testing for COVID-19, one private practitioner hopes to help.

Today he will begin private coronavirus drive-thru testing, but many ask if it’s legit.

The testing begins at 10 a.m. at the Circle City Industrial Complex. It’s intended for anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who needs to show their employer a negative test in order to return to work.

Dr. Dorian Kenleigh says this is for the general public, which is where he sees a void right now.

Dr. Kenleigh is a private geriatric doctor, and after the stay-at-home order, he felt it was unsafe to make house calls.

He wanted to help in a different way. In the span of 4 to 5 days last week, he created CoviQuick LLC. He partnered with a private lab out of Texas called Health TrackRX, and he can get about 50 tests a day.

“We’ll go over your symptoms, why you’re concerned that you might have been exposed, and if testing is indicated, we’ll offer you the testing,” Dr. Kenleigh said.

Dr. Kenleigh admits some have questioned the legitimacy. He assures us he has licensing to prove his qualifications.

The tests cost $100, but he says insurance can reimburse, and it’s about the same cost as urgent care.

But some have called the health department and even law enforcement.

“I think that it’s one of those things where we’re all in a very tense situation right now. Everybody’s really on edge. It’s a very uncertain and emotional time, and sometimes that brings out some of the more intense parts of people,” Dr. Kenleigh said.

We contacted the Marion County Public Health Department about this and private testing in general.

As of this morning, we haven’t heard back.

Dr. Kenleigh says he wants to inspire other private practices to do the same thing to help fill the need.