Local companies pair up to create COVID-19 testing data software for companies, schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana companies are combining their talents to try to give other companies or schools a better understanding of what any COVID-19 testing means inside their buildings.

“In the situation of a university, where we would go and test a dorm at a time, we would track those individuals within the platform,” detailed Vipin Adhlakha, president of Aria Diagnostics. “It would give us a graphical representation and a visualization of those students and who they interacted with, so if they needed to isolate and quarantine a certain population you have it graphically depicted.”

Aria Diagnostics is doing the testing, while Leaf Software Solutions has developed the software to compile and present the data. It’s meant for places like companies, universities or municipalities to better have an understanding of the COVID-19 test results within their employees or student body. Adhlakha says some places have been using primitive tools to keep track of positive tests.

“Really, spreadsheets and dry erase boards, you will see a lot of these places just have to keep adding dry erase boards or another tab on their spreadsheet. At some point, they realize they can’t do it all,” Adhlakha explained.

The aggregated data can be split up and shown in a graphical or visual form. It can help their clients determine whether their policies or compliance rules are actually working. For instance, are the majority of positive cases showing up from students who share one dorm or classroom? It can also help administrators or executives best determine where to put their resources to stop any spread.

“For example, if it’s a big city, and they are seeing a lot of positives within their parks department, they can geographically see it’s a hot spot,” said Adhlakha. “Likewise, if it’s a university, it may be gender based, grade based or what sport they participate in. In a captive pool of people, you could capture that information and identify trends based on the results and based on the segmentation of those populations.”

The two companies have already begun to see some trends based off data they captured.

“It’s all anecdotal, but now we have the data to show that if you go to Texas there is a high probability that you are going come back and potentially infect a lot of other people,” said Adhlakha when talking about the southern state that has seen reported COVID-19 case spikes in recent weeks.

The software is available now, and the companies already have a few takers. Aria reps say the state is already requiring test sites to collect demographic data, but this will make it readily available for clients. Next week, Aria will also bring their testing to Bloomington to help Indiana University students. The school requires a negative test within 10 days of returning to campus.