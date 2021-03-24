Local businesses hope Marion County adopts state-wide mask advisory

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Just one day after the NCAA Tournament ends, Indiana’s statewide mask mandate will become a mask advisory.

On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement during his statewide address, adding that it will be up to local leaders and business owners to decide whether or not to require masks come April 6.

With two weeks to go until that day, local businesses in downtown Indianapolis hope Marion County officials will mirror the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Marion County Health Department will provide their own briefing on Thursday, March 25.

“I think it’s time that things started to open up,” said George Stergiopoulos, co-owner of Giorgio’s Pizzeria in Monument Circle. “Let us manage our businesses. As business owners, we know what to do.”

Awaiting official word from Marion County leaders, Stergiopoulos said masks will still be required for both staff and customers.

“You know, we’re a small place so when you walk into Giorgio’s – it’s a small waiting area. We want people to be responsible,” said Stergiopoulos. “So, at the end of the day, it goes to personal responsibility.”

At the District Tap’s downtown location, general managers said they are tired of playing “mask police,” and they fear it will only get worse if Marion County chooses to stick with the mandate past April 6.

especially during March Madness you’re getting people in from all different states, and they have different regulations than we do in Marion County (22) So you’re constantly just reminding people ‘hey you gotta wear a mask’, ‘you gotta be sitting down’’, ‘no walk-up bar service’ (28)

“I would say a majority of my day — too much of it — is spent just playing mask police and reminding people what the rules are,” said general manager of The District Tap, Jeff Huron. “It has kind of put us at odds with a lot of our guests at times.”

Huron said he spends a majority of his day reminding March Madness’ out-of-town guests of Marion County’s regulations. He said he hopes to see that responsibility taken off of restaurants and into the hands of officials.

“If we are wide open on April 6th – I’d be very happy to see that,” said Huron.

Huron said if Marion County also decides to end their mask mandate, masks will be optional at The District Tap.

“We’ll always have sanitizer available,” said Huron. “And with guests, I’ll leave it up to them if they want to wear masks or not. That’s really their choice and same with my employees and our managers as well.”

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said lifting the mask mandate is a positive sign for businesses and a step in the right direction.

“For as long as I remember, businesses have had “no shoes, no shirt, no service” requirements and a mask is not unlike that in many respects,” said Chamber President and CEO, Kevin Brinegar.

Brinegar said the Chamber of Commerce is working to update its guidance online to reflect options for businesses with multiple locations in various counties.

Sun King Brewing has various locations in both Marion and Hamilton counties. A representative tells us they are waiting to hear from their respective county officials before making any official plans.

All Sun King locations will determine next steps with mandates or COVID-19 requirements after we hear statements from Mayor Hogsett for our Indianapolis and Broad Ripple location, Mayor Fadness for Fishers, Mayor Brainard for Carmel, and/or Hamilton County Health Department for both Fishers/Carmel.