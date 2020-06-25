Local business to put on 4th of July fireworks display in Greenwood on behalf of community

GREENWOOD — Johnson County residents are encouraged to enjoy a fireworks display this year in Greenwood thanks to Tilson, a local business who will host the show on behalf of the community.

“Me and my family look forward to the celebrating the 4th of July and America’s independence each year and fireworks are an important part of that celebration. When I learned that fireworks were cancelled across the state, I couldn’t imagine our local families missing out on such an annual tradition. It would almost be like Christmas without Santa Claus,” said Tilson President and CEO Brent Tilson. “This year’s display is about recognizing we are all in this together and celebrating our ongoing independence.”

The display will take place July 5 at 10 p.m. and will originate from the Swartz family property on the southeast corner of 135 and Stones Crossing Road, near the Franciscan Health building.

Tilson says the size of the fireworks and central location will allow as many people as possible to watch the show from a socially-safe distance. Residents are encouraged to view the show from their homes and maintain social distancing of at least six feet if they watch the show from a place with other spectators.

“We are very thankful to the City for their support and a special thanks to the Swartz family for jumping at the chance to participate in this celebration,” said Tilson. “Furthermore, during this COVID-19 crisis we ask everyone who either watch safely from their homes or from other locations to respect social distancing, CDC recommended best practices, and practice personal safety. We want this to be a safe celebration.”

The show will be put on by Ramsey Pyrotechnics, who also does the Connor Prairie Museum and Indianapolis Indians displays.