INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD says they’re seeing an uptick in construction-site thefts and it’s costing developers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Noah’s Animal Hospital thought their new location on West Washington Street would be open by now, but it’s been broken into over a dozen times. It’s part of a surge IMPD says they’re seeing in construction-site theft.

Tom Dock, the director of communications for Noah’s Animal Hospitals, says since their construction project started last October, they’ve seen multiple crimes.

“Heating units were stolen off the roof,” Dock said. “We’ve had a contractor’s truck stolen. We’ve had illegal dumping going on, including an 18-foot boat.”

The new animal hospital was expected to open late last year but will now open next month.

“Every time we have to replace equipment, fix equipment, bring in extra dumpsters, repaint over graffiti, that’s dollars that can’t be used to help them and their pets,” Dock said.

IMPD says they’ve seen a growing trend in construction-site theft. “Sometimes it’s a crime of opportunity,” said Officer William Young.

Young says it’s difficult to police because most sites are unmanned at night and there’s a lack of reporting.

“We encourage those companies to do surveillance, hire off-duty police officers when you’re not able to man those construction sites,” Young said.

All steps Noah’s Animal Hospital has taken.

“It is frustrating, but we have gotten positive response from the city, IMPD, and neighborhood watch in the area,” Dock said. “We’re working with other businesses in the area.”

Despite the challenges, the owner refuses to stop construction.

“He has never given up on this facility,” Dock said. “He grew up in an area like this and knows the need that’s here for affordable pet care.”

IMPD says reporting is key in trying to stop this growing trend. The non-emergency line is 317-327-3811.