Local blood centers in need of donations amid the pandemic

FISHERS, Ind—Today, blood banks around the country are coming together to push for donations.

Right now, health officials say the nation’s blood supply is critically low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But today, Hoosiers will have a chance to address that issue.

Versiti Blood Center is holding a blood drive at the the Delaware Town Community Center (9094 E. 131st St.) in Fishers from noon to 5 p.m.

Officials say they are also trying to bring attention to a disease that affects more than 100,000 Americans.

Those living with sickle cell disease often can require repeated blood transfusions or extended hospital stays.

To keep the blood supply stocked for hospitals across the state, Versiti officials say they need about 600 donations every day.

“If we get less than that, which we have with coronavirus, we get down to a less than one day supply. That is really critical for patients if there’s a trauma, or if there’s an accident. There is also a lot of chronic conditions that need transfusions every week such a sickle cell,” explained Versiti Blood Center of Indiana Vice President Penny Schroeder.

To donate, you need to be at least 17 years old, feel healthy and have a photo ID with you. Those under 16 years old will need parental consent.

To ensure everyone’s safety during continuing coronavirus concerns, Versiti employees will wear face masks and are temperature tested before their shifts. Donors are also temperature tested and pre-screened before their donation. All donors are asked to wear their own face covering during their appointment.

To book an appointment at today’s drive, click here.

Other blood drives this month:

Sept. 22 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Community Health Pavilion Speedway (Versiti mobile unit blood drive) 1011 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment, click here

Sept. 26 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center 2990 W. 71st St. To schedule an appointment, click here

