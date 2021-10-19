Lebanon gas station fire set intentionally by clerk who died as result, police say

The scene of the damage caused by the fire at the BP gas station in Lebanon.

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Police Department announced the fire that damaged a BP gas station on Indianapolis Avenue last Wednesday was intentionally set by an employee.

Police stated during their investigation they spotted the employee on video going into the area of the propane tanks and starting the fire.

The Lebanon Fire Department previously stated the employee was a clerk who worked at the gas station and caught on fire as a result of the blaze, suffering burn wounds on 50% of his body.

Police said investigators were unable to speak with the clerk before he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

At the time of this report, police had not yet identified the clerk.