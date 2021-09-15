Johnson County law enforcement officials announce 25 arrests in county-wide drug sweep

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Operation United Front, a joint effort between several Johnson County law enforcement agencies, announced the arrests of 25 people as a result of a county-wide drug sweep.

The Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva stated 34 total people were targeted in the warrant sweep, the age ranges of the suspects being between 24 and 60 years old and include two mother/daughter combinations.

“We hope to be able to get the rest of those people into custody in short order,” he said.

The joint narcotics sweep was a combined effort by the forces of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the Franklin Police Department, the Greenwood Police Department and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Villanueva said that while opioid abuse continues to plague the nation, it is meth that is king in Johnson County.

“Of the 67 drug counts filed as part of this operation, methamphetamine compromised 28 of those, more than the next two combined,” the prosecutor said.

“We are not going to allow these drugs to take over our neighborhoods,” said Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran.

The police chief said that in the last eight months the City of Franklin has had 39 overdose calls, eight of which resulted in deaths.

“That is eight too many,” he said. “We aren’t going to tolerate it.”