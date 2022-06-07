Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? If you like your vacations with a little mystery, an upcoming Airbnb listing may be the perfect escape for you.

Airbnb is offering guests a chance to stay in a camper recreation of the Mystery Machine, hosted by a member of the Mystery Inc. gang from the live-action “Scooby-Doo” films.

Under host, the listing modestly says “Matthew” — but that Matthew is Matthew Lillard, the actor who played Shaggy, Scooby-Doo’s best pal, in “Scooby-Doo: The Movie” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”

The promotion is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Scooby-Doo” movie released in 2002.

The camper comes with “all-you-can eat snacks, plenty of games fit for the mystery-solving duo and a retro TV to re-watch the film,” says Airbnb.

Courtesy of Ja Tecson

“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since,” said Lillard. “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!”

Three one-night stays are up for grabs for June 24, June 25 and June 26. Each stay costs only $20, plus taxes and fees. Each booking is limited to two guests or one.

Guests will be treated to a virtual greeting from Lillard and plenty of Y2K nostalgia like a portable CD player with the latest Sugar Ray album, plus “an outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for the whole gang to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about,” says Airbnb.

The listing is not a contest and will be available on a first come-first serve basis. The listing goes live at 1 p.m. ET on June 16. You can enter here.

While the exact location is being kept under wraps, Airbnb says it will be along the southern California coast.