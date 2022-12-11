INDIANAPOLIS — Local musicians are helping to bring a festive atmosphere downtown.

Downtown Indy Inc said SPARK on the Circle is returning for the holiday circle. Different musicians will play live on the circle to help bring in that Christmas cheer.

“Each hour we’re going to have a totally different feel, going from classical to soul to jazz and I think it’s just going to add something a little special to the experience for anyone coming down during this time,” said Rob Funkhouser, a local artist.

The mission of SPARK is to help people reimagine how they interact with spaces around the city. Rob says having live music on the circle helps make the space feel special.

“It gives a human touch to what would otherwise just be music playing on the radio down here so having live musicians I think is important,” said Funkhouser.

Musicians will be back downtown on Saturday, December 17 from 4 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. The following music acts will take place:

4-5:15: Adam Shuntich – Classical Guitar covers of classic Christmas songs

5:30 – 6:45: Bashiri Asad – Naptown Soul

7-8:15: Luke and Charissa Garrigus – Classic Christmas Carols