UPDATE: Ezekiel Kelly is involved in a standoff. He is refusing to get out of the vehicle and police have him surrounded. Police say the SWAT Team has been called.

Memphis Police are telling everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road to stay inside.

Police are urging people to stay indoors. Call 911 immediately if you have any information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for multiple active shootings across the city.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He is armed and dangerous.

Police said they have received reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook.

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Police initially said Kelly was occupying a light blue Infiniti with a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out but later said Kelly carjacked a woman on Poplar and took off in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas license plate AEV63K.

Witnesses told WREG the victim was shot.

A WREG staff member saw a person lying unresponsive at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Midtown.

The University of Memphis also sent an alert saying police have responded to shots fired in the area of Patterson and Southern.

Before the alert was issued, there were two separate shootings in South Memphis. A man was killed in a shooting at South Parkway East around 4:35 p.m. One minute later, a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240.

Police have not officially confirmed if the suspect is responsible for those two shootings at this time.

Other possible active shooting locations include the following: Chandler Street, Jackson and Wales

Police said they are responding to each scene. All fire stations are on lockdown and must respond to scenes with a police escort.

Southaven Police said they also have police present at I-55 and Stateline Road. The West Memphis Police Department said additional law enforcement agencies have been called in since the suspect is still at large.

According to TDOT, the I-55 bridge is partially closed for police activity. It is unknown if it is related to other police activity in Memphis.

Different locations across the Memphis area are also urging people to stay inside and are on lockdown.

WREG will update when we have more information.