‘Live’ grenade found in auction items, bomb squad responds

DANVILLE, Ind.–Danville police responded to an auction house Thursday after a report of a potentially “live” hand grenade.

Authorities said around 12:45 p.m., officers with the Danville Metropolitan Police Department (DMPD) were dispatched to Lawson & Co. Auction House after staff discovered a hand grenade inside items picked up from a residence.

Staff members told police the grenade appeared to be “live” with the pin still intact.

Danville police requested assistance from IMPD’s Bomb Squad who responded to the scene.

The bomb squad determined that the grenade was likely still “live” and took possession of the explosive, authorities said.

DMPD said the explosive is secure and there is currently no danger to the public.