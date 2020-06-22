‘Live From The Drive-In’: Brad Paisley, more to headline Ruoff event

INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Paisley, John Pardi and Yacht Rock Review will perform at Live Nation’s first U.S. drive-in concert series.

The concert promoter said “Live From the Drive-In” will give fans a live music tailgating experience unlike any other, and kicks off July 10-12 in at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Live Nation said they are reimagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by creating a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting. Fans will have their own private tailgating zones next to their cars, and are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks.

Friday, July 10 will feature Yacht Rock Revue, Saturday, July 11 is Jon Pardi, and Brad Paisley is set for Sunday, July 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26th at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com/DriveIn. Citi is the official presale credit card of “Live From The Drive-In”, for complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Live Nation said tickets will be available to purchase per car, with a maximum of four people permitted per car. Events will also be limited capacity in order to maintain social distancing. More details including event guidelines can be found at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.

According to Live Nation, “Live From The Drive-In” merchandise is available for purchase in advance with 100% of net proceeds to be donated to Crew Nation – a global relief fund for live music crews.

Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their window when they pull into the venue and then will be shown to their designated tailgate area where they can park and enjoy the show from their own marked-off space. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures. All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lots of each of the venues. The events will also feature full LED screens and speakers throughout so fans can enjoy a truly live concert experience.

Each event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. This includes thorough sanitation throughout the event and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, along with a number of other preventive measures. For more information on the health and safety precautions we are taking, event guidelines and FAQs, please visit LiveNation.com/DriveIn.