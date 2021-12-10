LIVE BLOG: Tracking risk of severe weather across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We have a storm system that will strengthen as we go throughout the day. This storm system will bring us two rounds of rain.
The first round will be during the afternoon that will be attached to a warm front. That round will bring heavy rain but overall sub-severe storms. Temperatures will climb into the evening hours into the 60s.
Severe weather threat
- Timing: 10PM Friday night – 6AM Saturday morning
- Threats: All threats are possible, tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and flooding
- Location: All of Central Indiana with the healthiest threat to our south and west.
We will provide updates throughout the day and into Saturday as the threat progresses.
How to prepare
- Have a way to recieve warnings NOW: download the Weather Authority App to get alerts sent straight to your phone, have a weather radio on and ready to go, have a plan of action in case a warning does get issued and you need to take shelter
- DO NOT rely on outdoor sirens to wake you up overnight
Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone
Download the Weather Authority App for Android
Impact on local events
We are already hearing from local events that are changing plans due to the weather. Here is what we know so far:
- We have decided to cancel A Merry Prairie Holiday tonight due to severe storm chances. An official announcement will be posted on social and our website shortly.