LIVE BLOG: Tracking risk of severe weather across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We have a storm system that will strengthen as we go throughout the day. This storm system will bring us two rounds of rain.

The first round will be during the afternoon that will be attached to a warm front. That round will bring heavy rain but overall sub-severe storms. Temperatures will climb into the evening hours into the 60s.

Severe weather threat

Timing: 10PM Friday night – 6AM Saturday morning

Threats: All threats are possible, tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and flooding

Location: All of Central Indiana with the healthiest threat to our south and west.

We will provide updates throughout the day and into Saturday as the threat progresses.

How to prepare

Have a way to recieve warnings NOW: download the Weather Authority App to get alerts sent straight to your phone, have a weather radio on and ready to go, have a plan of action in case a warning does get issued and you need to take shelter

DO NOT rely on outdoor sirens to wake you up overnight

Impact on local events

We are already hearing from local events that are changing plans due to the weather. Here is what we know so far:

We have decided to cancel A Merry Prairie Holiday tonight due to severe storm chances. An official announcement will be posted on social and our website shortly.