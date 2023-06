INDIANAPOLIS – A line of severe storms is making its way across central Indiana. The Weather Authority team is tracking the storms and our news team is checking on any damage across the state.

TORNADO CONFIRMED: pictures from Center Grove area near where a tornado has been confirmed.@BrianWilkes59wx is live right now giving updates on @FOX59 online. pic.twitter.com/o9XQ7jLfTA — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) June 25, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes said there is reported damage in the Center Grove area. The report came in at about 4:20 p.m. Reports say there may be houses damaged in the Bargersville area.