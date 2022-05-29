INDIANAPOLIS — The day has finally come. It’s time to go racing as the 106th running of the Indy 500 starts Sunday.
The gates opened at 6 a.m. and fans are racing to their seats and getting ready for an exciting race.
We have a full crew at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway covering the Indianapolis 500. Follow their updates here ahead of the race.
Latest Indy500 stories
What to bring to the Indy 500
- Coolers no larger than 18x14x14
- Your own food and beverages as long as they are in non-glass containers
- Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs
- Binoculars
- Cameras
- Flags
- Umbrellas as long as they don’t obstruct anyone’s view
What to leave home
- Animals
- Bikes
- Glass
- Large coolers
- Carts and wagons
- Roller blades
- Selfie sticks
- Stickers
- Drones
- Weapons