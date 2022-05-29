INDIANAPOLIS — The day has finally come. It’s time to go racing as the 106th running of the Indy 500 starts Sunday.

The gates opened at 6 a.m. and fans are racing to their seats and getting ready for an exciting race.

We have a full crew at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway covering the Indianapolis 500. Follow their updates here ahead of the race.

Latest Indy500 stories

What to bring to the Indy 500

Coolers no larger than 18x14x14

Your own food and beverages as long as they are in non-glass containers

Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs

Binoculars

Cameras

Flags

Umbrellas as long as they don’t obstruct anyone’s view

What to leave home

Animals

Bikes

Glass

Large coolers

Carts and wagons

Roller blades

Selfie sticks

Stickers

Drones

Weapons

They told me the cannon was going to be loud and I still wasn’t ready 😂



Here’s a look at the cannon blast and fireworks to start the day here at @IMS. Welcome home, race fans! We’re in for a day! pic.twitter.com/AuRH3dgpbg — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) May 29, 2022

500 FACTS: Good Morning! It is a milder start than last year's 42°. That was the COOLEST race day morning in 56 years! The coldest #Indy500 was 37° in 1947 @FOX59#Fox59at500 #inwx pic.twitter.com/uJJNf0hOlD — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) May 29, 2022