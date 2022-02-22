INDIANAPOLIS — A group of volunteers started the next stages of a service project on Indy’s south side Tuesday meant to address food insecurity.

Members of the FFA, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, erected a Little Free Pantry outside a home on Auburn Road.

It’s similar to the “take a book, leave a book” boxes where people can pass along books. However, instead of the latest bestseller, residents can swap food items.

The FFA started the project at a conference in October, building over 100 of the boxes to be placed throughout counties in central Indiana. The group started the planting process at the home of the first woman to request a pantry.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to get in on that. I’ve got to get in on that.’ I didn’t hear anything, so I’m like, ‘okay, maybe I didn’t get approved.’ I know there were so many of them. But then when I got approved, I was like a kid in a candy store. I was so excited. It was like Christmas day for me,” said Lisa Miles, the homeowner where the box was erected.

The pantry’s new caretaker says she used to have a box just like this one outside her home, but it was vandalized and torn down. She says she’s excited to play a part in serving her community once again.

If you’d like to request a little free pantry for your home, you can do so by heading to FFA.org/requestfreepantry.