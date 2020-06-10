List ranks coronavirus risk of everyday activities

When it comes to getting back into a daily routine, experts say some activities carry a higher risk of catching COVID-19. There are some key things to keep in mind.

Being at inside events; hanging out with other people for long periods of time; being close to one another; and having personal health complications all increase the risk of catching the coronavirus. That’s why public health experts in Michigan made a list ranking sports stadiums, gyms, churches, even schools as risky places for infection.

Lower on the list, are getting gas for the car, getting groceries, going to a hotel and outdoor activities like golfing.

“Going outside is a great thing. Some pools, there’s outdoor parks, I think those are safer ventures than looking at crowded concerts and other places where you may be squished into close quarters.” Kristen Kelley, Director of Infection Prevention, Academic Health Center, Indiana University Health

Public pools were ranked as a higher risk, since people aren’t wearing masks in the pool and crowds are more likely. The riskiest activity on the list is going to a bar. The least risky was playing tennis.