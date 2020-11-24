These restaurants and caterers are offering last-minute Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people may be scrambling to find plans for Thanksgiving dinner but there are some places still offering meals.

  • Popeyes has deep-fried turkey; you can get them until they sell out
  • Prime 47 is offering regular full service or Thanksgiving kits to go. They are accepting orders until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
  • Sahm’s is allowing orders submitted by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
  • Soul City Catering and Food Truck – call to check availability 
  • Greens N Things – call to check availability 
  • Huge Impact Restaurant – order by Tuesday, pick up Wednesday. 
  • City Barbecue – order in by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Pick up between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 
  • Porkopolis – family meals. Place orders by Wednesday by noon; pick up on Wednesday by 3 p.m. 
  • Nameless Catering – deadline is Wednesday by noon; pick up or delivery can be scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday 
  • Bob Evans is open Thanksgiving Day for dine-in, carry out and delivery. 
  • Capri Ristorante- taking pre-orders until Tuesday at 2 p.m., selling day of meals while supplies last 

