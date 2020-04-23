List of coronavirus deaths at long-term care facilities in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At the start of last year, the Indiana State Department of Health reported there were 551 nursing home communities in Indiana—home to 38,000 residents.

It appears the coronavirus has targeted this vulnerable population considering the ISDH reported there have been 162 COVID-19 deaths from over 70 facilities as of Tuesday. That’s 25 percent of coronavirus-related deaths statewide.

However, it’s unclear which facilities are impacted by the coronavirus because the state is not sharing that information.

CBS4 is making every effort to make sure Hoosiers are informed, so we compiled our own list of known COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities. The list includes coronavirus deaths confirmed either by local health officials, facilities, or both. This information in this list is the result of our own research, and it does not include all cases because, as we stated, the state is not sharing that information.

Bethany Pointe in Anderson: 30

Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon: 13

The Stratford in Carmel: 4

Hoosier Village in Boone County: 1

Otterbein in Franklin: 10

Mitchell Manor in Mitchell: 7

Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation in Grant County: 2

Summit Health and Living in Madison County: 4

Morristown Manor in Shelby County: 2

Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh in Newburgh: 5 as of April 20

Brooke Knoll Village in Avon: 2 as of April 10

Greenwood Healthcare Center in Greenwood: 2 as of April 10

Carmel Health & Living: “At least 1”

If you are concerned about the safety and well-being of a loved one who lives in a nursing home, AARP wants you to contact the Indiana Ombudsman Program at: 800-622-4484.