(WXIN/WTTV) — This summer, Little Caesars and Pepsi are catering to those who enjoy pineapple together with pizza.

On Wednesday, Pepsi announced that a limited-edition flavor of the cola soft drink will be offered exclusively at Little Caesars this summer. That flavor? Pineapple.

“Pizza has long been the center of the polarizing question, ‘does pineapple belong on pizza?’ Now, Pepsi and Little Caesars are ensuring that no matter where fans stand on the answer, everyone can enjoy pineapple and their pizza,” the announcement read. “Inspired by fans’ love of the fruit and its delicious flavor, Pepsi and Little Caesars are teaming up to give pineapple lovers a refreshing way to be enthusiastic about their favorite fruit.”

As a testament to the pineapple on pizza debate, the soda and pizza companies announced that starting on July 17 both a pineapple-flavored Pepsi and a thin-crust pineapple pizza will be available for a limited time, only at Little Caesars restaurants.

The soda is being offered as a part of the Little Caesars “Pineapple Pair-Up Combo,” which includes a 16 oz. Pepsi Pineapple and a large, 2-topping thin-crust pizza that pineapple can be added to.

The combo, Pepsi and Little Caesars announced Wednesday, will be available for purchase online for $9.99.

“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both.”

According to Pepsi, the pineapple-flavored soda originally debuted for a limited time in the summer of 2020 and includes a combination of “Pepsi cola and sweet, fruity notes” of the tropical fruit.

However, Pepsi this summer’s Little Caesars version of the drink features a “co-branded, never-before-seen design” on the 16 oz. can.

At the end of the announcement, Pepsi and Little Caesars offered this disclaimer regarding the promotion:

“Offer good for a limited time at participating Little Caesars® stores on app and online orders (excluding third-party sites). Cannot be combined with any other offers. Plus tax where applicable. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $12. PEPSI, PEPSI-COLA and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.” PepsiCo and Little Caesars

While Pepsi and Little Caesars did confirm the soda and pizza combo will become available on July 17, Wednesday’s announcement didn’t indicate when the promotion ends. However, it did specify that the deal will only be offered for a “limited time,” likely during the summer months.