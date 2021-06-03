Lightning strikes FFA building in Trafalgar; more than a dozen children taken to area hospitals

TRAFALGAR, Ind. – A Thursday afternoon lightning strike at a Johnson County building resulted in more than a dozen children being taken to area hospitals.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, lightning reportedly struck the FFA Indiana Leadership Center, at 6595 S. 125W in Trafalgar, around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

A caller told dispatchers that there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries. However, some adults and children complained of minor pain after being shocked. There were no reports of fires associated with strike.

The sheriff’s office said the building was a smaller wood structure and not one of the main metal buildings.

Sheriff’s deputies responded, as did fire departments from Trafalgar, Nineveh, Bargersville, Needham and Franklin. Medics evaluated the people who complained of being shocked; 15 children were taken to area hospitals out of “an abundance of caution.”

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t appear that any of the injuries were serious in nature.

“The children involved were not even sure if they actually felt something or if it was simply a combination of the extremely loud noise and lights,” the sheriff’s office said.

The building was evaluated; investigators said there didn’t appear to be any fire danger for the structure. There was no visible damage to the building.