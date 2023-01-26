A little extra caution for the Thursday morning commute is recommended. With the snow pack on the ground, temperatures below freezing and additional light snow coming down, slick spots are a concern on some of the roadways. Scattered light snow showers will continue to ease through the morning but a few additional widely scattered light snow showers will be possible into the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off cold Thursday morning and they only get colder today. Temperatures will fall to the mid 20s by the late afternoon. Breezy winds will be gusting to 25 mph and make it feel a good bit colder than it actually is. Wind chills this afternoon will be running in the teens.

Some clearing overnight will allow more heat to escape from the surface and temperatures will fall to the lower 20s early Friday morning. We have a fair amount of dry time tomorrow and even some sunshine early on in the day. However, by the evening commute, widely scattered rain and a wintry mix will develop.

The weekend will feature improving temperatures in the 40s. Most of Saturday will be dry but rain will return in the evening. Widely scattered rain/snow will move through Sunday and we keep the wintry precipitation pattern around through next week.