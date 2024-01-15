With a low -6° and high of 5°, Monday was the coldest day in Indianapolis in 14 months. On December 23, 2022 the low was -9° and the high was 1°. A Wind chill Advisory will be in effect from Midnight until Noon Tuesday. We’ll stay cold tonight with lows near 0° with wind chill 15° to -25°, and scattered snow showers will develop. Some quick bursts of heavier snow in a few spots may put down a quick coating up to 1″ while most locations will be near 1/2″ or less by Tuesday morning. This will lead to slick spots on the roads for the morning rush hour.

Tomorrow morning will still be frigid but not quite as harsh as the previous couple of mornings. Wind chills will be in the range of -5° to -15°. More sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon but air temperatures will struggle to rise out of the single digits.

A southwesterly wind shift will bring temperatures into the 20s mid week but that’s the warmest we get before another shot of cold air brings temperatures to the teens for highs to close the week. Beyond Monday night, our next rounds of snow will come Thursday and Friday.

