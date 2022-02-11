INDIANAPOLIS — In 2017, Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed in the line of duty. The man who is charged with his murder is standing trial, but will not be facing life in prison.

In 2017, Lt. Allan was called to the scene of a turned over vehicle. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jason Brown shot and killed the Southport officer as he was attempting to check on him.

In 2017, former prosecutor Terry Curry announced that he would seek the death penalty in the case. This past December, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears agreed to drop the death penalty if Brown agreed to waive his rights to a jury trial.

During Brown’s trial, Marion Superior Judge Mark D. Stoner heard arguments in the case. On Friday, Judge Stoner announced that life imprisonment would be off the table.

Judge Stoner said the possibility was removed if Brown is convicted of murder because the state failed to prove during this week’s trial that Brown was aware Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan was a police officer at the moment Allan was fatally shot.

The murder trial against Brown continues next week. We will have more details about the ongoing trial on CBS4 Indy News at 5.