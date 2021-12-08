Libby German’s grandfather reacts to ‘anthony_shots’ case

DELPHI, Ind. — Libby German’s grandfather said the Indiana State Police appeal to the public for information about the “anthony_shots” social media profile adds another piece to the puzzle.

On Monday, ISP released information into the investigation into the Delphi murders, appealing for tips about a person tied to the “anthony_shots” social media account. Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, said he was hopeful when he heard that state police were releasing more information about the case.

This February will mark five years since Abby and Libby were walking on the Delphi Historic Trail and never came home. Patty said it is important to continue supporting law enforcement as they try to find who killed the girls.

“Obviously this thing hasn’t been solved. We are coming up on five years, so continuing to support. The people that are going to make the arrest is law enforcement and still continuing to support them and give them what they need and what they are asking for,” said Patty.

State police have not provided any obvious link between the “anthony_shots” account and the Delphi case, but it appears a person tied to that account was in custody in a case Indiana State Police were already investigating.

Kegan Kline

Patty said regardless of that, police are still trying to find information on anybody who has made any contact with that account through any social media platform.

“I think it’s another piece of the puzzle, you know what I mean? I truly do,” said Patty. “There is so many things in so many tips they receive, which we’re really appreciative of because that’s what’s going to help get this case solved, and I’ve said that from day one.”

Patty said he has listened to the video from state police several times, dissecting it for information.

“Slowed it down, stopped it, backed it up, and saying, ‘Okay, what are they really looking for? What are they asking for here?’ That’s really how we can help,” said Patty. “That’s going to allow them to maybe get to the next step or the next level.”

Every time law enforcement has introduced more information, Patty said he is hopeful it leads them to a conclusion, knowing they have more information that they want to keep reserved.

Patty also said throughout the investigation, he has learned to stay reserved. When he sees that police are asking for information, he knows it is our job to help them.

“Someday I’ll get a phone call or they’re going to come visit me and say, ‘Mike, we’ve now got him. This is where we’re at,’ and then I’ll maybe be a time to let my emotions get a little higher,” said Patty.

ISP is looking for information about how people may have communicated with the profile and any saved images or conversations with the “anthony_shots” profile.

Patty encourages people to send in that information, however inconsequential it may seem.

“Even if it’s just a, ‘Hi, hello,’ and you have a screen capture, or I don’t know. But anything that could pertain that you may think, ‘Oh that’s inconsequential,’ or it’s not a big deal — it might be,” Patty said. “That might be the piece that they need. Don’t hold back.”

Investigators would like those with information to use the tip email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or the tip line 765-822-3535.