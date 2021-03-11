Lewd conduct call on Indy’s east side leads to arrest of man wanted for murder in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS- A man accused of murder in Texas was arrested on Indy’s east side Wednesday.

Police were called to the area near 9th and Emerson on Wednesday after a witness reported seeing a man and woman engaged in lewd acts inside a car. IMPD East District Officers were dispatched to the suspicious activity and found two people exposing themselves and engaged in sexual activity.

Police booking photo of Evans.

When officers identified the two suspects, they found the man had an active arrest warrant out of Houston.

The 19-year-old suspect is identified as Tarian Evans. According to court records, obtained from Harris County in Houston, Evans was charged with murder in February.

A probable cause affidavit explains that Evans was helping his grandmother move when he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s father, 51-year-old Tommy Williams on Westmead drive.

Cynthia Powell, Evans’ grandmother, told police she saw the shooting.

A release by Houston police explains Williams came to the apartment to pick up his daughter and Evans to take them to a post-Super Bowl party. When Williams knocked on the door, his daughter told him they weren’t going to the party. That led to a verbal argument and police claim Evans pulled out a gun and shot Williams multiple times as the victim tried to run away.

IMPD noted that the arrest was the result of a simple phone call from a concerned neighbor. They say it illustrates how the police and community can work together to keep the city safe.

During the investigation on Wednesday, IMPD also found a handgun that was illegally possessed and marijuana. It’s not clear if the handgun was the same weapon used in the murder.

Image of firearm recovered by IMPD during Evans’ arrest.

Evans is being held on the murder warrant. The female suspect was arrested for other offenses.