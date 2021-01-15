Lebanon police arrest high school teacher for attempted child solicitation

LEBANON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after allegations of misconduct.

The department said the investigation involves Lebanon High School teacher Brian Boyer. Police responded to the high school Friday morning after two individuals at the Lebanon Schools Administration wanted to file a complaint on a teacher.

The people told police that they were at the school posing as an underage girl. They say Boyer was having inappropriate conversations with them using a mobile app.

Police arrested Boyer and preliminarily charged him with attempted child solicitation. They are working with the Boone County Prosecutors Office and Lebanon Community School Corporation as this is still an ongoing investigation as of the time of this report.

The school corporation released a statement Friday, saying he was placed on administrative leave after they learned of the allegations.

Lebanon Community School Corporation is aware of charges filed today against Brian Joseph Boyer. Boyer was placed on administrative leave immediately upon learning of allegations of misconduct. He has been employed as a band teacher at Lebanon High School since July 2019. The events that precede these charges did not involve any students at Lebanon Community School Corporation, and at this time, administrators have not received any report of misconduct involving our students. We will continue to investigate and fully cooperate with local law enforcement. Student safety is our utmost priority. District policies concerning employee conduct are strictly enforced, and employees receive regular training in best practices in student and school safety. Support is available for students through our school counselors and mental health partners.