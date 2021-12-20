Lebanon police: Parents confined son to soiled bed covered in maggots, human waste

LEBANON, Ind. — Parents of a man with disabilities are facing neglect charges after his living conditions were found to be so deplorable that bugs were living in his wounds and lower body amputation was considered by doctors.

Bridget Toney, 45, and Lloyd Maxwell, 46, both of Lebanon, are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony.

According to court documents, officers responded to a home on S. Meridian Street in Lebanon on April 2 in response to an unresponsive male. Inside, officers found the couple’s 23-year-old son breathing but not alert.

Police said the couple’s son is diagnosed with Spina Bifida and had been unable to move on his own without assistance for several months. Police learned later during their investigation that he had been confined to a bed since January 2021.

When officers arrived at the home, they reported an extremely foul odor of feces and urine. Police reported that the disabled man was found in a soiled bed, his lower body covered in feces. Bugs and maggots also covered the man’s bed and body, police reported, along with mice droppings.

In addition to the unsanitary living conditions, the 23-year-old had numerous open sores with protruding bone visible in some of the wounds.

Doctors told officers they believed the wounds developed due to the victim being confined to his bed without moving for an extended period of time.

Transported to a hospital, the 23-year-old’s wounds were so severe that doctors told police they were “non-healable” and that they were life-threatening.

Amputation was considered at first, but doctors have since declared the 23-year-old not a candidate for the procedure due to his deteriorating health and told officers end of life care was the only remaining option.

Court documents state police spoke with an Adult Protective Services investigator who told detectives he had visited the Lebanon home on March 30 to check on the man’s condition. Despite calling the residence “deplorable and unsanitary,” the APS investigator told police the 23-year-old had been alert and able to answers questions during his visit and denied his parents were neglecting him.

The disabled man’s mother — Bridget Toney — was the payee for her son’s social security disability benefits, police noted in the court documents.

Toney and Maxwell were arrested on Friday. Toney has since bonded out of jail, but Maxwell remains behind bars.