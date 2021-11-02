Lebanon officer’s gun is discharged during police chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a police chase on I-65 comes to an end that included a police officer’s gun going off as a suspect’s vehicle headed towards him.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon when Lebanon officers assisted Whitestown Police with a pursuit on I-65.

Lebanon officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the car, however, the fleeing driver veered towards a Lebanon police cruiser sitting in the emergency turnaround.

The officer got out of the way, and as the suspect’s car came towards him causing the officer to discharge his gun.

The suspect’s car eventually came to a stop shortly after.

Suspects were taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Lebanon Police say more details will be released as they become available during the investigation.