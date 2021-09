THORNTOWN, Ind. — A Lebanon man was killed on Sunday morning after striking a tree head-on in his pickup truck.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the area of US 52 and County Road 650 N. in Thorntown.

Police say when officers arrived they found a gray GMC Sierra had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.

Ronald Thompson, 76, of Lebanon was rushed to a nearby medical facility but passed away later that afternoon.