BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A man from Lebanon has been arrested following an overdose investigation, according to a press release sent from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Taylor, 27, was charged with Dealing in a Controlled Substance Causing Death, a Level 1 Felony.

In February, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to an overdose death. Upon investigation, Taylor was identified as a suspect. On March 30, Taylor was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to connect Taylor to the overdose death in February.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.