Lebanon law enforcement investigating gas station propane tank fire

LEBANON, Ind. –Investigators from the Lebanon Fire Dept. and Lebanon Police Dept. are now working together to investigate the remains of fire at a local gas station.

The BP gas station along Indianapolis Ave. in Lebanon was victim to an early morning fire on Wednesday. According to Lt. Jason Adams of the Lebanon Fire Dept, the fire started in the outdoor propane tank storage.

”We’re estimating about $40-50,000 in damage,” Adams said.

Adams said Lebanon fire fighters got to the scene just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday and did deal with some dangerous conditions.

”We had had a few propane tanks fail that caused a little bit of explosion,” Adams said.

The first people on scene were actually Boone County Sheriff’s deputies who saw the fire from the jail across the street. Adams said when they got to the gas station they saw the building and a man on fire.

”He had actually been on fire, was able to get his clothes off and for the most part was extinguished at that point,” said Adams.

The person on fire was the clerk at the gas station. Adams said he is now at Eskenazi Hospital in critical but stable condition. When he was first taken to the hospital Wednesday morning it was estimated he had burns on 50% of his body.

As the man heals, investigators are waiting to talk to him.

”We believe the person who was injured was the only person on site at the time,” said Adams.

Because of the severity of the injuries and damage to the building, Adams said they have brought in the Lebanon Police Department to help figure out what happened.

”We need more information to determine if it’s an arson or accidental and we need to talk to a witness to determine that,” said Ty Griffin, a public information officer with the Lebanon Police Dept.

In the meantime, fire investigators have been at the scene looking for clues and checking security video.

”We do have a few good angles, at least looking out from the lot, that we can hopefully get some good information from,” said Adams.

As for when the gas station could reopen, Adams said it’s too early to tell.