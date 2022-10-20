BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A social media threat against the Western Boone County Community School Corporation led to a Lebanon High School student getting a trespass warning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it got a tip about a threat made on social media against people at Western Boone Schools on October 16.

After a joint investigation with the Lebanon School Corporation Police Department and the Lebanon Police Department, BCSO said there is no credible threat to anyone at the district.

According to police, the creator of the post is an 18-year-old Lebanon High School student. That student was issued a trespass warning for Western Boone Schools.

Even though schools were on fall break during the investigation, BCSO deputies were on scene at Western Boone to monitor any threats.

“School safety is of the upmost importance to our office. We will not tolerate any threats being made against anyone, especially those made towards our schools. Anyone who wishes harm upon our schools and/or students will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately within the letter of the law,” said Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

“Western Boone County Community School Corporation appreciates the collaboration that occurred between the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department investigating a social media post. The safety of our students and staff members continues to be a top priority. Staff members, students, and parents are reminded that if you see or hear something, say something,” said Western Boone Superintendent Rob Ramey.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office may still file charges in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.