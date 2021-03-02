Lebanon firefighters respond to house fire, 1 injured

LEBANON– Firefighters responded to a residence fire in Lebanon Tuesday with one reported civilian injury.

Officials said firefighters responded to the 800 block of Park Drive around 12:17 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Lebanon Fire Department, firefighters found fire coming out the front window.

A man had gotten out of the house on his own and was in back yard.

Firefighters said they got the fire knocked down pretty quickly, and extensive damage to house was also reported.

The cause and origin of fire is under investigation.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital with reported injuries. His condition in currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.