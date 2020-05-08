Lawson named as running mate in Democratic race for governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Presumptive Democratic nominee for Governor Dr. Woody Myers announced his running mate Friday.

Myers named former Indiana State Representative Linda Lawson as his pick for Lt. Governor, according to a release. Lawson served in the state legislature for 20 years, representing Northwest Indiana.

“Choosing a Lieutenant Governor is a critical task and I did not take it lightly,” Myers said. “Linda brings not only legislative experience and leadership, but also she has broken the glass ceiling numerous times. Indiana needs her intelligence and grit now more than ever and I’m honored she has agreed to be my partner on the ticket.”

Lawson was chosen as Minority Leader in 2012, the first woman leader of an Indiana House caucus.

She was also the first female police officer on the Hammond Police Department serving as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units, and later became captain.

Myers said Lawson is also a staunch supporter of Indiana public schools and served on the Hammond School Board for 12 years.

Lawson has been active in Brown County politics where she moved after retiring from the legislature and the police department.

“I was happy in the gorgeous southern Indiana countryside and keeping my hand in politics. But, I knew I still had a lot more to do for the people of Indiana,” said Lawson. “When Woody approached me, I was intrigued by the thought of helping Indiana recover from the coronavirus and its economic fallout. I spent several terms on the employment committee in the legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic. The more we talked, the more I realized this was the right thing for me to do.”

Myers said he and Lawson share the same desire to reach across party lines to get things done. She worked closely with Senate Republicans to craft dozens of criminal justice and courts laws while chairing the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawson’s selection will be affirmed by delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party State Convention which will be held virtually on June 13.