Lawrence Twp schools dismiss early as thousands without power in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is reporting nearly 27,000 power outages across Indianapolis after thunderstorms swept through Central Indiana.

The outage map continues to climb as more report their power has gone dark following the crash of thunder and rain.

Lawrence Township School District stated that due to power outages at Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School, those buildings and their students were dismissed early.

The school said this decision was made due to the severity of the outages and the extreme temperatures.

Students from Harrison Hill will be dismissed and transported home beginning at noon. Students at Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School will be dismissed and transported home beginning at 1 p.m.

Parents who are able to pick up their child/children are asked to do so.