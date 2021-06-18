Lawrence police search for missing Lawrence man; Silver Alert declared

LAWRENCE, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing man from Lawrence.

Lawrence police say 18-year-old Gabriel Lamar Hughes was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday in Lawrence, about 11 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Hughes is described as 5’5″ tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt and argyle pants.

He’s believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.