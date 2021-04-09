Lawrence police report 1 in critical, suspect in custody after shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

LPD said at 11:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a gas station on the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike on a report of a person shot.

First responding officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the man was in critical condition and was rushed to Methodist Hospital.

Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency are investigating the incident.

LPD does not believe this was a random act, and are reporting one person in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

