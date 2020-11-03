Lawrence police, jeep enthusiasts pair up for Halloween event

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Trick Your Jeep gave kids in Lawrence a special Halloween treat.

The Lawrence Police Department and some jeep drivers teamed up, loaded up with candy and hit the streets.

Patrol cars had their lights flashing, and jeeps were all decorated for the spooky evening. The group headed out to neighborhoods in Lawrence to safely pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

“Because it’s an outdoor event, we are hoping we can lift some spirits a little bit on this Halloween evening, maybe reconnect a little bit with the children of our community. That’s something we haven’t been able to do much this year,” said Chief Dave Hofmann with LPD.



This was the first year for this event, and the hope is to hold it next Halloween as well. Officers and jeep drivers were masked up and made sure to follow safety guidelines.