LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM.

According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect approached her as she opened her car door.

The woman told police the man made her move over to the passenger seat, got into the driver’s seat and flashed a gun in his waistband from under his shirt. The man allegedly drove the woman’s car to a Huntington Bank on Pendleton Pike, but the drive-thru ATM was closed.

He then drove the car to another bank at Arlington and E. Washington, police said, and forced her to make a cash withdrawal. The man then drove the victim to downtown Indianapolis and forced her out of the car.

Near the intersection of Washington and Delaware streets, the woman flagged down an Indy Metro police officer, who then notified Lawrence police.

Lawrence investigators are now looking for a Black man in his late 40s or early 50s who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crime. The man is believed to be driving the victim’s silver Honda Pilot with an Indiana license plate number of VKJ-294.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or witnessed the crime is being asked to call Lawrence police or CrimeStoppers at 262-TIPS.

As of right now, LPD said there are no surveillance videos or images of the suspect to be released.