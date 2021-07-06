Lawrence police investigate 2 deadly shootings in less than 24 hours

LAWRENCE, Ind.– The Lawrence Police Department is investigating two deadly shootings that took place less than 24 hours apart.

“Typically incidents like this are isolated and connected in some way,” said Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff. “Very rarely are these random acts.”

The first occurred on Sunday around 5 p.m. near the 4200 block of Bridle Lane. 

Jamarvyan Brewer, 20, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

On Monday, investigators responded to the 1200 block of Pendleton Pike around 1 p.m.

Cameron Anderson, 32, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was taken to IU Methodist Hospital. The father of four was later pronounced dead

Investigators say these incidents are not believed to be connected and are unusual to the area.

“It is very unusual for out here first of all,” said Woodruff. “Crimes like this rarely occur out here but they do occur. We’re seeing violent crime occur throughout the county. No community is immune.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). 

