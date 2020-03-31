Lawrence North community grieves after former coach, longtime superfan die from coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A former Lawrence North coach and a longtime super fan have passed away from complications from the coronavirus.

The school said Coach Jim DeSalle was very loyal to Lawrence North for many years.

Also, over the weekend, Larry Rush passed away from the coronavirus. He was part of the “Four Horsemen,” a group of dedicated fans who have followed the boys and girls basketball teams forever.

A Lawrence Township Schools spokesperson shared this statement: "The district was saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Jim DeSalle & Mr. Larry Rush. Our Lawrence North & LTBBL communities grieve this loss, and our heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones."