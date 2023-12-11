LAWRENCE, Ind. — Kyle Jobin was wrapping up his Christmas vacation back home to Lawrence from Vincennes University with one more night of video games with a buddy before heading back to school just a couple of days into the new year of 2014.

”Jan. 4th to be specific we had a big storm coming in,” remembered Kyle’s father Joe Jobin. “Actually, that night we went into a state of emergency…and he wanted to spend one more night with his friend who lives over there and he said, ‘Can I stay the night?’ and we said, ‘Sure…just be safe.’ At least we were lucky parents that we got to say, ‘The storm is coming in, be safe,’ and we said, ‘love you,’ and he said, ‘love you,’ and he went off to his friend’s house. But that night changed our lives forever.”

That Saturday morning, at about two o’clock, Kyle drove a couple blocks from his friend’s apartment to a convenience store/gas station on 56th Street just off I-465 to buy a pack of cigarettes.

”He goes in, gets his smokes, comes out and is confronted by, surrounded by four individuals dressed in all dark clothing pulled up over their heads who pull up in an all-white mid-2000 model Ford Expedition, a very large sport utility vehicle,” said Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff. ”A confrontation occurs. One shot is fired resulting in Kyle Jobin being fatally struck. He does not survive his injuries. The only thing stolen was his cell phone. He actually had his wallet out, somewhat like he was showing them, ‘I don’t have anything. I’m a poor college student going to school in Vincennes. I’m home for the holiday break.’ He literally had his wallet out as if to show, ‘I don’t have anything to steal.’”

The assailants made their getaway in the SUV before police arrived.

”It’s just four ghosts in the night in a white Expedition,” said Joe, who recalled the drive to the hospital where his son survived for 24 hours.

“The wind had come in. The cold had come in. The snow had come in, a state of emergency was in effect,” he said. “It was absolutely surreal. I remember the lights. I remember opening the door. I barely remember the trip there. The roads were empty. It was barren.”

Kyle lived long enough to be an organ donor.

”We’ve also established a scholarship for him at his university so every year somebody gets money toward their education in Kyle’s name,” said his mother Cyndi.

Nine Christmas seasons have passed since her son’s killing.

“For the first couple years, we didn’t do much for Christmas. As a matter of fact, we used to run away and go someplace warm,” she said. “Now we’re trying to bring Christmas back to our lives.”

A new Kyle, a grandbaby named after the uncle he never knew, is helping the Jobins bring back Christmas.

”Kyle was a young man who was just getting a start in life and it was taken from him. He was going to Vincennes University. He was in his last year of that. Was going into land survey management. You could just really see things beginning to change for him,” said Joe. ”We began to see him changing from a boy into a man. We were really excited to see what that man was going to become and, unfortunately, we were never able to.”

If you know anything about the Jan. 4, 2014, murder of Kyle Jobin in Lawrence, and want to earn a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.