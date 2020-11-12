Lawrence Fire Department dedicates new firetruck

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The City of Lawrence has a new firetruck ready for fighters to use to serve the community.

Station 37 on German Church Road celebrated the addition with a push-in ceremony Thursday. This tradition started in the 1800’s when firefighters actually had to push their horse-drawn engines back into the station after a run.

“Right after the ceremony it’s gonna be marked in service, and it’s a history-making event for the city of Lawrence, putting this truck in service,” Chief Batalis said.

Fire Chief Dino Batalis said he is pleased to announce that with the purchase of the new fire engine, all of the department’s frontline fire and EMS apparatus are less than three years old, something that has never happened before in Lawrence.