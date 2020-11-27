Lawrence County man arrested for burglarizing local business

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — State police arrested a Lawrence County man Thursday after they say he stole from a rental company Tuesday evening.

The Bloomington Indiana State Police Post said the burglary happened at Tri County Rental in Bedford. Employees discovered someone cut through a chain-link fence and stole a pull-behind air compressor worth around $10,000.

State police were able to track down the air compressor and suspect vehicle to the 1000 block of Q Street on Thursday morning. They found it partially covered in the backyard near an alley.

Troopers were able get a warrant and recover the air compressor. While searching, the Indiana State Police said troopers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers arrested Robert Brummet for preliminary charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.